Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (.302 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 82 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .493.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 26th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 73), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (32.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (16.4%).
- He has scored in 47.9% of his games this season (35 of 73), with two or more runs 10 times (13.7%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|40
|.293
|AVG
|.282
|.416
|OBP
|.344
|.512
|SLG
|.479
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|22
|38/24
|K/BB
|33/16
|5
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Steele (7-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.71, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
