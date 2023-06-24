The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Hyo Joo Kim is currently in 106th place with a score of +5.

Looking to place a wager on Hyo Joo Kim at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Hyo Joo Kim Insights

Kim has finished under par 13 times and scored 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in her last 16 rounds.

Kim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Kim has finished in the top five twice in her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Kim finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back three times. She carded a score better than average four times.

Kim has made the cut 12 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 17 -9 254 0 16 6 9 $1.3M

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Kim has one top-five finish in her past two appearances in this tournament. Her average finishing position has been 56th.

In her last two attempts at this event, she's made the cut each time.

Kim finished 106th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Baltusrol GC is set for a shorter 6,621 yards.

Baltusrol GC checks in at 6,621 yards, 79 yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (6,542 yards).

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 32 holes.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Kim was better than 74% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Kim shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Kim had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.1).

Kim's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

At that last outing, Kim's showing on the 32 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Kim finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 10 of the 20 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.4.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Kim Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

