Justin Steele will take the hill for the Chicago Cubs (36-38) on Saturday, June 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44), who will answer with Adam Wainwright. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at London Stadium.

The Cubs are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+110). The matchup's total is listed at 13.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (7-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-1, 5.56 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 21 out of the 36 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 11-7 (winning 61.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Cubs won each of the eight games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

