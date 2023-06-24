On Saturday, Brendan Donovan (hitting .386 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .275 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.

Donovan will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 with one homer in his last games.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 41 of 68 games this season (60.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.5%).

In 10.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.6% of his games this year, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 36 .281 AVG .269 .357 OBP .370 .404 SLG .387 8 XBH 6 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 21/10 K/BB 18/17 2 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings