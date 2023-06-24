The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Reds.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .268 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.3% of his games this year, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 48.0% of his games this year (36 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .298 AVG .236 .359 OBP .302 .464 SLG .431 15 XBH 12 5 HR 8 16 RBI 23 37/14 K/BB 41/14 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings