The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Atthaya Thitikul is currently in 86th place with a score of +4.

Looking to place a wager on Atthaya Thitikul at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Atthaya Thitikul Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Thitikul has shot better than par 11 times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-five score five times and a top-10 score seven times in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Thitikul has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Thitikul has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

In her past five tournaments, Thitikul has finished within five shots of the leader twice. She posted a score that was better than average three times.

Thitikul will attempt to make the cut for the 21st time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 16 -9 260 1 21 5 16 $1.6M

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Thitikul's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished among the top five once. Her average finish has been 45th.

Thitikul made the cut in each of her two most recent entries to this event.

Thitikul last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 86th.

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,621 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Thitikul has played in the past year has been 59 yards shorter than the 6,621 yards Baltusrol GC will be at for this event.

Thitikul's Last Time Out

Thitikul was above average on the 12 par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.97-stroke average on the 33 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic was strong, putting her in the 75th percentile of the field.

Thitikul shot better than 77% of the field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.61.

Thitikul shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Thitikul did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.3).

Thitikul's five birdies or better on the 33 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were more than the field average (4.1).

In that most recent tournament, Thitikul's performance on the 33 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Thitikul finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the nine par-5 holes.

On the nine par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Thitikul had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Thitikul's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

