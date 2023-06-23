Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Ozzie Albies (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .267 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Albies is batting .292 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this year (49 of 74), with multiple hits 19 times (25.7%).
- In 21.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this season (39.2%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (21.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (39.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.245
|AVG
|.291
|.303
|OBP
|.336
|.437
|SLG
|.575
|12
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|26
|27/12
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Weaver (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 6.47 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.47, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .302 batting average against him.
