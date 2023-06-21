Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.0% of his 71 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.7%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (40.8%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (18.3%).
- In 27 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.316
|AVG
|.231
|.366
|OBP
|.275
|.511
|SLG
|.456
|13
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|28
|27/11
|K/BB
|31/9
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (3-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
