Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .201 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- In 50.8% of his games this season (33 of 65), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 20 games this year (30.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (35.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.246
|AVG
|.158
|.328
|OBP
|.261
|.430
|SLG
|.283
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|11
|28/13
|K/BB
|34/14
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.379 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.
