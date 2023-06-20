Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.558 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Nationals.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.502) and total hits (80) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has had a hit in 47 of 71 games this season (66.2%), including multiple hits 26 times (36.6%).
- In 12.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 23 games this season (32.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 47.9% of his games this year (34 of 71), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.293
|AVG
|.286
|.416
|OBP
|.351
|.512
|SLG
|.494
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|21
|38/24
|K/BB
|32/16
|5
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 55th in WHIP (1.379), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
