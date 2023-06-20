Lars Nootbaar -- hitting .237 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .259 with seven doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 55.8% of his games this year (24 of 43), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in four games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Nootbaar has driven in a run in 16 games this year (37.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%).
  • He has scored in 19 of 43 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 24
.242 AVG .272
.386 OBP .368
.303 SLG .435
2 XBH 9
1 HR 3
8 RBI 13
16/16 K/BB 24/14
2 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
  • The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.379 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.
