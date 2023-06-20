Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (46-26) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (38-34) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (7-2) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (1-2).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
  • The Braves are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Braves have won 40, or 64.5%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Atlanta has a record of 29-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored 395 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 14 @ Tigers W 6-5 Dylan Dodd vs Michael Lorenzen
June 15 Rockies W 8-3 AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland
June 16 Rockies W 8-1 Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
June 17 Rockies W 10-2 Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
June 18 Rockies W 14-6 Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
June 20 @ Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
June 21 @ Phillies - AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola
June 22 @ Phillies - Bryce Elder vs Taijuan Walker
June 23 @ Reds - Jared Shuster vs Hunter Greene
June 24 @ Reds - Charlie Morton vs Luke Weaver
June 25 @ Reds - Spencer Strider vs Brandon Williamson

