The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .233 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

In 50.0% of his 68 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (20.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (7.4%).

He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .259 AVG .207 .304 OBP .294 .414 SLG .387 9 XBH 13 4 HR 3 18 RBI 8 19/7 K/BB 20/13 6 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings