Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .233 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 68 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (20.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (7.4%).
- He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.259
|AVG
|.207
|.304
|OBP
|.294
|.414
|SLG
|.387
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|8
|19/7
|K/BB
|20/13
|6
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 93 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Gray (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.19), 53rd in WHIP (1.354), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
