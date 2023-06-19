Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Monday, Paul Goldschmidt (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has 78 hits and an OBP of .381 to go with a slugging percentage of .493. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (46 of 70), with more than one hit 25 times (35.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (22 of 70), with two or more RBI 11 times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 of 70 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.293
|AVG
|.282
|.416
|OBP
|.349
|.512
|SLG
|.477
|15
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|19
|38/24
|K/BB
|32/16
|5
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gray (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 17th, 1.354 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
