The St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) and Washington Nationals (27-43) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET. The Cardinals are coming off a series victory over the Mets, and the Nationals a series loss to the Marlins.

The Cardinals will look to Jack Flaherty (3-5) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (4-5).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-5, 4.64 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.19 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Flaherty (3-5) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.64 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .269 in 14 games this season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Flaherty has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals are sending Gray (4-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .236 batting average against him.

Gray has recorded five quality starts this year.

Gray is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.19), 53rd in WHIP (1.354), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

