Tommy Edman -- .108 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 18 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mets.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .235.

Edman has gotten a hit in 34 of 67 games this year (50.7%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (19.4%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (10.4%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 20.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (34.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .259 AVG .209 .304 OBP .279 .414 SLG .391 9 XBH 13 4 HR 3 18 RBI 8 19/7 K/BB 20/10 6 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings