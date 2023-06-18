Brendan Donovan and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets and Carlos Carrasco on June 18 at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .259.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 78th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.

Donovan will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 during his last outings.

In 57.8% of his games this season (37 of 64), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has had an RBI in 12 games this season (18.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this year (35.9%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .281 AVG .235 .357 OBP .345 .404 SLG .333 8 XBH 4 3 HR 3 10 RBI 7 21/10 K/BB 15/16 2 SB 2

