Willson Contreras -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .204 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 32 of 63 games this season (50.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (30.2%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year (23 of 63), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .246 AVG .161 .328 OBP .264 .430 SLG .295 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 18 RBI 10 28/13 K/BB 33/14 4 SB 1

