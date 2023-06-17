Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (35-35) and the New York Yankees (39-31) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-4) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (2-6) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.

Boston is 8-8 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 353.

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Yankees have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a runline.

The Yankees have won in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a mark of 8-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (319 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 11 @ Yankees W 3-2 Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt June 12 Rockies L 4-3 James Paxton vs Connor Seabold June 13 Rockies L 7-6 Kutter Crawford vs Chase Anderson June 14 Rockies W 6-3 Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber June 16 Yankees W 15-5 Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán June 17 Yankees - Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt June 18 Yankees - James Paxton vs Luis Severino June 19 @ Twins - Kutter Crawford vs Pablo Lopez June 20 @ Twins - Garrett Whitlock vs Bailey Ober June 21 @ Twins - Tanner Houck vs Sonny Gray June 22 @ Twins - Brayan Bello vs Joe Ryan

Yankees Schedule