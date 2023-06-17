Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .279 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 70.1% of his games this season (47 of 67), with more than one hit 21 times (31.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has had at least one RBI in 38.8% of his games this year (26 of 67), with two or more RBI 12 times (17.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 26 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.316
|AVG
|.240
|.366
|OBP
|.286
|.511
|SLG
|.450
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|23
|27/11
|K/BB
|26/8
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (6-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
