Alize Cornet will meet Jodie Anna Burrage in the Viking Open Nottingham semifinals on Saturday, June 17.

Against the underdog Burrage (+170), Cornet is the favorite (-225) to get to the final.

Alize Cornet vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 17

Saturday, June 17 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Alize Cornet vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 69.2% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Jodie Anna Burrage -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +170 Odds to Win Tournament +500 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 57.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.2

Alize Cornet vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Cornet defeated No. 110-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Burrage took home the victory against No. 77-ranked Magdalena Frech, winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), Cornet has played 22.5 games per match and won 51.8% of them.

Cornet has played 11 matches on grass over the past year, and 23.4 games per match.

Burrage has played 15 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 49.2% of those games.

On grass courts, Burrage has played four matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Cornet and Burrage have not played against each other.

