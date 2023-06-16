Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras (.273 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .198.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in five games this year (8.1%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year (22 of 62), with two or more runs four times (6.5%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.246
|AVG
|.148
|.328
|OBP
|.256
|.430
|SLG
|.259
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|28/13
|K/BB
|32/14
|4
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
