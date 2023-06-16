The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras (.273 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .198.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has homered in five games this year (8.1%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year (22 of 62), with two or more runs four times (6.5%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .246 AVG .148 .328 OBP .256 .430 SLG .259 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 28/13 K/BB 32/14 4 SB 1

