Paul DeJong -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is hitting .225 with five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
  • DeJong has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (25.6%).
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (20.9%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • DeJong has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (25.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (11.6%).
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (41.9%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 25
.190 AVG .250
.271 OBP .320
.381 SLG .477
4 XBH 10
4 HR 5
8 RBI 12
20/5 K/BB 28/8
1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will send Megill (5-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
