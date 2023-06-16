Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Orlando Arcia (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has eight doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .327.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.4% of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (10.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (14.6%).
- He has scored in 19 games this year (39.6%), including seven multi-run games (14.6%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.402
|OBP
|.366
|.446
|SLG
|.487
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|22/9
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Lamet (1-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 10.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 10.80 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .362 to opposing hitters.
