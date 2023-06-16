On Friday, Nolan Gorman (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (53) this season while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 40 of 63 games this year (63.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (15.9%).

He has gone deep in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 63), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.1% of his games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.5% of his games this year (23 of 63), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .291 AVG .209 .375 OBP .298 .592 SLG .427 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 29 RBI 17 39/14 K/BB 35/14 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings