Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (43-26) and the Colorado Rockies (29-42) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on June 16.

The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (3-2) for the Braves and Dinelson Lamet (1-3) for the Rockies.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

The Braves have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 37 (62.7%) of those contests.

This season Atlanta has won 11 of its 15 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 363 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule