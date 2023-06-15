Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Travis d'Arnaud (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .271.
- d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (21.7%).
- In 23 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games.
- In seven games this year (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|.357
|AVG
|.228
|.471
|OBP
|.254
|.607
|SLG
|.281
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|4/6
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 36th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
