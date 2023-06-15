Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .276 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 33 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 55), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 20 games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.308
|AVG
|.239
|.395
|OBP
|.358
|.558
|SLG
|.489
|14
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|28/12
|K/BB
|23/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.91), 43rd in WHIP (1.263), and 62nd in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.