The Atlanta Braves (42-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-41) square off on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to AJ Smith-Shawver against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-7).

Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-7, 3.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver will get the start for the Braves, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while allowing three hits against the Washington Nationals.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .120 and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has put together a 3.91 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to his opponents.

Freeland has seven quality starts this year.

Freeland is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 14 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 36th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.

