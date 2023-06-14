The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (batting .351 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is hitting .323 with eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 68.9% of his games this season (31 of 45), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.1% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1%.
  • He has scored in 17 of 45 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 19
.344 AVG .294
.398 OBP .351
.456 SLG .485
6 XBH 7
2 HR 3
13 RBI 6
21/7 K/BB 12/6
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Tigers are sending Olson (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
