Cardinals vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 14
The San Francisco Giants (35-32) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 PM ET.
The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (3-7) for the Cardinals and Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) for the Giants.
Cardinals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.88 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 3.89 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Cardinals' Montgomery (3-7) will make his 14th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 13 games.
- He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Giants
- The Giants have scored 317 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They are batting .253 for the campaign with 86 home runs, ninth in the league.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 5-for-24 over six innings.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani
- DeSclafani (4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing batters have a .243 batting average against him.
- DeSclafani has seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year heading into this outing.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- The 33-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 29th in WHIP (1.127), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Anthony DeSclafani vs. Cardinals
- The opposing Cardinals offense has the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.423) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (92) in all of MLB. They have a collective .250 batting average, and are 13th in the league with 578 total hits and 13th in MLB action scoring 310 runs.
- DeSclafani has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .261 batting average over one appearance.
