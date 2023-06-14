The San Francisco Giants (35-32) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 PM ET.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (3-7) for the Cardinals and Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) for the Giants.

Cardinals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.88 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 3.89 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals' Montgomery (3-7) will make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 317 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They are batting .253 for the campaign with 86 home runs, ninth in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 5-for-24 over six innings.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani (4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing batters have a .243 batting average against him.

DeSclafani has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year heading into this outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 29th in WHIP (1.127), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.423) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (92) in all of MLB. They have a collective .250 batting average, and are 13th in the league with 578 total hits and 13th in MLB action scoring 310 runs.

DeSclafani has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .261 batting average over one appearance.

