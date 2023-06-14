Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in MLB action with 109 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Braves' .263 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (339 total).

The Braves are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 11 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.278).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty threw four innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Strider has collected seven quality starts this season.

Strider enters the matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Charlie Morton Mason Englert 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Michael Lorenzen 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home - Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Spencer Strider Chase Anderson

