Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .282 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .266.
- Riley has had a hit in 46 of 66 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (28.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.313
|AVG
|.213
|.371
|OBP
|.290
|.500
|SLG
|.393
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|33/12
|K/BB
|39/13
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
