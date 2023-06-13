Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .280 with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado is batting .500 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Arenado has recorded a hit in 45 of 64 games this season (70.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (31.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 26 games this season (40.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (39.1%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.312
|AVG
|.248
|.365
|OBP
|.294
|.512
|SLG
|.464
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|23
|24/11
|K/BB
|26/8
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Cobb (5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 55th in WHIP (1.353), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.