On Tuesday, Dylan Carlson (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Busch Stadium

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .241 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Carlson has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (11.4%).

In three games this season, he has gone deep (8.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Carlson has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this season (nine of 35), with two or more RBI four times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 14 of 35 games so far this year.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .246 AVG .234 .338 OBP .275 .446 SLG .298 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 11 RBI 3 10/8 K/BB 14/2 1 SB 0

