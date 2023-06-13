Tuesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) and the San Francisco Giants (34-32) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on June 13.

The Cardinals will look to Jack Flaherty (3-4) against the Giants and Alex Cobb (5-2).

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 15, or 40.5%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 15-22 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 307 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).

