Matthew Liberatore takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 90 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 206 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 304 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Liberatore (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Liberatore has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.8 innings per appearance.

In four appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco

