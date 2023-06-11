Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .231 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.486) and OPS (.867) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- In 40 of 63 games this season (63.5%) Goldschmidt has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (34.9%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (9.5%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 18 games this season (28.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 63 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.283
|AVG
|.285
|.420
|OBP
|.349
|.509
|SLG
|.467
|14
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|32/23
|K/BB
|29/14
|5
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greene (1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 3.92 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
