Player props can be found for Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Wainwright Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

Wainwright has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Wainwright has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jun. 5 5.1 8 3 3 3 2 vs. Royals May. 29 5.0 9 3 3 6 2 at Reds May. 23 5.2 8 5 5 2 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 5.2 5 5 2 1 3 at Red Sox May. 12 5.0 7 4 4 2 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 37 walks and 28 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a .284/.382/.486 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has put up 67 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.325/.481 so far this year.

Arenado has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

India has put up 68 hits with 16 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.359/.413 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.367/.483 on the season.

Steer heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a double, four walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0

