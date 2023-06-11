Adam Wainwright gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth-best in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

St. Louis' .425 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (301 total).

The Cardinals' .324 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.443).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

So far this year, Wainwright does not have a quality start.

Wainwright will try to build upon a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

He has not had an outing yet in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga

