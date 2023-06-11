The St. Louis Cardinals versus Cincinnati Reds game on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Nolan Arenado and Jonathan India.

The Reds are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-140). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -140 +115 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals are 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 36 total times this season. They've finished 15-21 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 10-18 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (35.7% winning percentage).

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

St. Louis has played in 64 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-31-1).

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-17 14-21 11-12 16-25 20-27 7-10

