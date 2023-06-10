The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .207 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 31 of 59 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.0%).

He has homered in five games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.5% of his games this season, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.8%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .267 AVG .148 .336 OBP .256 .467 SLG .259 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 25/10 K/BB 32/14 4 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings