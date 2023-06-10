Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Reds Odds
|Cardinals vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Reds
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 30 of 60 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.7%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has an RBI in 12 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 20 of 60 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.281
|AVG
|.214
|.327
|OBP
|.287
|.438
|SLG
|.398
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|8
|16/6
|K/BB
|17/10
|5
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will look to Abbott (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.