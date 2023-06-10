The finals at the French Open is scheduled for Saturday, with Karolina Muchova, the No. 43-ranked player, and Iga Swiatek, the No. 1-ranked player, competing for the championship.

You can watch NBC to see Swiatek try to hold off Muchova.

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Date and TV Info

Round: Final

Final Date: Saturday, June 10

Saturday, June 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Swiatek vs. Muchova Matchup Info

In the semifinals on Thursday, Swiatek took down Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6.

Swiatek was defeated in the quarterfinal of her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired) by No. 6-ranked Elena Rybakina on May 17.

Muchova won 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 versus Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Thursday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Muchova's last tournament, she squared off against No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa in the round of 16 on May 16 and lost 4-6, 7-6, 2-6.

Swiatek and Muchova haven't played each other in the last five years.

Swiatek vs. Muchova Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Karolina Muchova -700 Odds to Win Match +525 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 63.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.6

