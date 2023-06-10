Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds head into a matchup with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with 88 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis' .424 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (297 total runs).

The Cardinals' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.441).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-2) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Mikolas has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Mikolas is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill

