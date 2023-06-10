A couple of hot hitters, Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India, will be on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The Reds are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-165). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite 35 total times this season. They've finished 15-20 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 6-9 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered just 12.5% of their games this season, going 1-7-0 ATS.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-16 14-21 11-11 16-25 20-27 7-9

