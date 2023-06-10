From June 8-11, Cameron Young will hit the course at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada to play in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,264 yards, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Young at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Young Insights

Young has finished better than par five times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 16 rounds played.

Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Young has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Young has finished in the top 10 once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 27 -8 278 0 17 3 5 $4.9M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 7,264 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Young has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,355 yards, while Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at 7,264 yards this week.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 41st percentile.

Young was better than only 13% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Young failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Young had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.3).

Young had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that last outing, Young had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Young finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Young recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Young Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.