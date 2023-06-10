Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .251 with four doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this year (31 of 57), with at least two hits 13 times (22.8%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (19.3%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.277
|AVG
|.226
|.343
|OBP
|.345
|.404
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|6
|18/8
|K/BB
|13/16
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will look to Abbott (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
