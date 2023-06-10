Andrew Knizner returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati RedsJune 10 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 4 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is hitting .232 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.
  • Knizner has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of them.
  • In 18.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this year (29.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
.219 AVG .240
.242 OBP .269
.469 SLG .480
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
7 RBI 5
9/1 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • The Reds will send Abbott (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
