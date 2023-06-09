Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .491.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 61 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 17 games this year (27.9%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .202 to his opponents.
